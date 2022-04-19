Skip to main content

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Underwent Minor Surgery in Offseason

The Rams quarterback underwent a minor procedure this offseason but expects to be back at full health sooner than later.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is known has been known as one of the tougher players in the NFL during his career.

This past season was apparently no different, with the 34-year-old undergoing what he described as a 'surgical thing' this offseason to repair an injury that had plagued him throughout the year.

Stafford did not go into detail on the issue. However, the Rams' captain insists that his health will be 'better in the long run following the procedure.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford is coming off another impressive season in his first year with Sean McVay. On top of a Super Bowl title, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.

As a result, the Rams awarded him with a massive three-year, $129 million extension that guarantees $135 million and will have Stafford locked up through the 2026 season.

Stafford now has four years and $160 million total remaining on his contract.

Stafford currently has a $23 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his contract. That number ranks 13th among all quarterbacks, per Spotrac. Even before the Rogers deal, a Stafford extension of $45 million per season, would have matched Patrick Mahomes for the largest annual salary in the NFL

