Rams Re-Sign USFL QB Luis Perez

Former USFL star quarterback is back for a second stint with the Rams
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As Matthew Stafford continues to knock the "rust off," the Los Angeles Rams have brought in a 3rd arm to compete in the backup quarterback competition.

The Rams have re-signed quarterback Luis Perez, who was an undrafted free agent and spent time on the Rams practice squad in 2018.

In 2019, Perez spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions. He also played in the Alliance of American Football until their season was suspended.

Similar story in 2020, when Perez played quarterback in the XFL for the New York Guardians. That season was canceled after five weeks due to Covid-19.

Earlier this year, Perez signed on with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL and ended up throwing the first touchdown pass in the league's reboot.

Even though Perez didn't stick with the Rams in 2018, he made a really good impression, so it's not surprising that they are bringing him back. It's also why we wanted to give him a little bit of love here in this space.

Incredibly, after not playing any varsity football in high school, Perez went on to set all-time records at Division II Texas A&M Commerce in completions (665), passing yards (8,325), and touchdowns (78).

If that's not enough, Perez also happens to be a bowling wizard with 12 perfect games to his credit! But his biggest accomplishment with the Rams in 2018? Was beating Rams head coach Sean McVay into the team facility several times in the morning.

Perez still has his work cut out for him, with John Wolford set behind Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins beginning his 2nd season. But it's a great opportunity and something to watch during the pre-season.

