The Rams duo of Stafford and Robinson were ranked among one of the top new veteran QB-WR pairings

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Allen Robinson haven’t been working together for very long, but it’s evident the chemistry is already building between them.



As Stafford focuses on leading his team back to the Super Bowl and perhaps being the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since New England did in 2004 and 2005, he will have a new weapon on offense. Robinson is still just 28 years old and is only a couple of seasons removed from consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from his days with the Chicago Bears.



While there will still be some things to work out during training camp, they were ranked by NFL.com as the eighth-best new quarterback/wide receiver duo in the league.



Cooper Kupp the alpha, but adding Allen Robinson on a three-year contract was a big addition for Matthew Stafford. Before his injury-plagued, subpar final season in Chicago, Robinson was one of the most consistent receivers in the league. In 2019-2020, Robinson recorded 200 catches and 2,397 yards, both fourth-most in the NFL over that span. In 2022, Robinson is set to play a vital role alongside Kupp with Robert Woods traded to Tennessee and Odell Beckham Jr. still unsigned.

The Rams are certainly expecting the offense to pick up where it left off last season, and based on some of Stafford’s recent comments regarding Robinson, it sounds like he’ll be leaning on his new target plenty during the 2022 season.



"I've been very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense," the Rams quarterback said earlier this month, via the team's official website. "His understanding, even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something -- he heard this and thought that, and I'm like, 'That's a great thought.' It's really productive growth for him in our offense."



Robinson should not only benefit from having a much better quarterback, but sometimes a player just needs a change of scenery.



We are less than a month away until we see these two players on the practice field. The Rams will open training camp on July 23, with both veterans and rookies reporting on that date.

