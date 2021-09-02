September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

Follow along to see who the Rams sign to their practice squad.
Author:

The Rams have declared who made their 53-man roster, and the waiver claiming period has come and gone shortly after. Therefore, the NFL is now onto signing players to practice squads which can be made official by 1 p.m. PT today.

NFL teams carry 16 players on the practice squad, and six can be veterans with two or more seasons in the NFL.

Follow along here as we update our tracker of the players signed to the Rams practice squad:

2021 Rams Practice Squad

WR Landen Akers

The Rams announced the following additional signings:

RB Otis Anderson

TE Kendall Blanton

OT Chandler Brewer

DE Earnest Brown LV

DT Marquise Copeland

DB Dont'e Deayon

OG Jeremiah Kolone

Recommended Articles

IMG-0185
Play

2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

Follow along to see who the Rams sign to their practice squad

IMG-0016
Play

Rams Place two on Injured Reserve, Chris Garrett on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Johnny Hekker: NFL Tracker

The Rams have added two players to Injured Reserve, while adding one to the COVID-19 list and activating another.

IMG-0246
Play

Rams Pleased With First-Week Progress of RB Sony Michel

Update on how Rams running back Sony Michel has fared in practice over the first week

WR J.J. Koski

DB Kareem Orr

DB Tyler Hall

LB Micah Kiser

LB Justin Lawler

OT Max Pircher (International practice squad player)

RB Buddy Howell

OG Jared Hocker

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0185
News

2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

IMG-0016
News

Rams Place two on Injured Reserve, Chris Garrett on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Johnny Hekker: NFL Tracker

IMG-0246
News

Rams Pleased With First-Week Progress of RB Sony Michel

IMG-0238
News

Rams DC Raheem Morris Deliverers Strong Praise About S Jordan Fuller

IMG-0014
News

Chiefs to Sign Former Rams LB Christian Rozeboom

IMG-0230
News

Chargers Claim Recently Waived DL Eric Banks From Rams

IMG-0115
News

5 Players the Rams Should Target on Waivers

IMG-0016
News

Rams Injury Updates: OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., RB Xavier Jones