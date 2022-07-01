Rams Announce 11 Open Training Camp Practices

The Rams will hold free, open to the public training camp practices prior to the preseason.

We are officially 70 days away from the start of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams begin their Super Bowl defense against the Buffalo Bills. The Rams have announced dates for upcoming open training camp practices as the offseason continues.

These practices will afford fans the opportunity to come in and watch their favorite players prepare to defend the Lombardi Trophy, as well as watch offseason additions linebacker Bobby Wagner and receiver Allen Robinson.

Eleven of the team’s practices this summer will be open to fans get a glimpse at how their favorite team looks ahead of the 2022 season. The practices will be held at the University of California-Irvine and admission will be free for fans to attend.

The Rams have their first practice on July 24 and the first open practice will be on July 29. Camp ends on August 10 and all of the team’s remaining sessions will be open to the public except for August 2 and August 7.

The Rams will kick off their three preseason games after camp wraps up. They will face the Chargers on August 13 and then host the Texans before traveling to Cincinnati for a mini Super Bowl rematch.

While these practices might not offer the biggest insight into what fans will see on the field come Sept. 8, an opportunity to see some of your favorite NFL players in person for free is never a bad deal.

