Skip to main content

Rams Announce 11 Open Training Camp Practices

The Rams will hold free, open to the public training camp practices prior to the preseason.

We are officially 70 days away from the start of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams begin their Super Bowl defense against the Buffalo Bills. The Rams have announced dates for upcoming open training camp practices as the offseason continues. 

These practices will afford fans the opportunity to come in and watch their favorite players prepare to defend the Lombardi Trophy, as well as watch offseason additions linebacker Bobby Wagner and receiver Allen Robinson

Eleven of the team’s practices this summer will be open to fans get a glimpse at how their favorite team looks ahead of the 2022 season. The practices will be held at the University of California-Irvine and admission will be free for fans to attend. 

The Rams have their first practice on July 24 and the first open practice will be on July 29. Camp ends on August 10 and all of the team’s remaining sessions will be open to the public except for August 2 and August 7.

The Rams will kick off their three preseason games after camp wraps up. They will face the Chargers on August 13 and then host the Texans before traveling to Cincinnati for a mini Super Bowl rematch. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

images
Play

Upper Class: Rams Receiver Among Best-Selling Jerseys in NFL

Cooper Kupp’s No. 10 Los Angeles jersey is a hot commodity right now with fans

By Kevin Tame27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
donald
Play

Major Milestone Within Rams Aaron Donald's Reach

In 127 games played, Donald has 98 career sacks, just two sacks shy of reaching the century mark.

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ca-times.brightspotcdn
Play

Former Rams Taking Over Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

Aqib Talib and Andrew Whitworth are set for prominent roles with Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcast.

By Kevin Tame8 hours ago
8 hours ago

While these practices might not offer the biggest insight into what fans will see on the field come Sept. 8, an opportunity to see some of your favorite NFL players in person for free is never a bad deal.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

images
News

Upper Class: Rams Receiver Among Best-Selling Jerseys in NFL

By Kevin Tame27 minutes ago
donald
News

Major Milestone Within Rams Aaron Donald's Reach

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
ca-times.brightspotcdn
News

Former Rams Taking Over Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

By Kevin Tame8 hours ago
eric henderson
News

Rams Coaches Star in NFL '40 Under 40' List

By Mike Fisher11 hours ago
img-0568
News

Ranking Rams' Top 3 MVP Candidates

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
USATSI_18489467
News

Ranking Top 3 Offseason Moves for Rams

By Zach DimmittJun 29, 2022
54CA3C0E-DE01-4B10-B38C-5E7A89123676
News

Do Rams Own Best New QB & WR Duo in NFL?

By Bri AmaranthusJun 29, 2022
USATSI_18489458
News

Rams WRs Allen Robinson and Cooper Kupp 'Feed Off Each Other' In Camp

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 29, 2022