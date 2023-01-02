Betting Odds: Rams Underdogs in Season-Finale vs. Seahawks?

The Los Angeles Rams are underdogs in their Week 18 game versus the Seattle Seahawks, but they could spoil the season of their division rival.

A disappointing season for the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams is about to come to an end after a blowout 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Rams are a 6.5-point underdog in their season-finale matchup with their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in a game where the over/under is set for 41.5 points.

The last time these two teams met, the Seahawks emerged victorious in a game that came down to the wire.

A six-yard rushing touchdown by Cam Akers gave the Rams a 23-20 lead in the fourth quarter. But with over two minutes remaining, Geno Smith and the Seahawks' offense went to work, driving 75 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf.

All but 36 seconds remained in regulation with the Rams down three points, but an interception thrown by then-starting quarterback John Wolford sealed the deal.

Since then, Seattle has won two out of their last five games, with all three losses coming in a row right after the win over the Rams.

At 8-8, Sunday's game is a must-win for the Seahawks as they are still in the hunt for the playoffs. A win over the Rams will punch their ticket to the postseason.

The Rams will travel to Seattle for the game on Sunday, January 8th.

