Protesting Fan Files Police Report Against Rams LB Bobby Wagner

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

That's what a protesting and unruly fan got when Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled him as he entered the field of play during the first half of LA's 24-9 loss at the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

A hard tackle at the hands of one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, which was followed by an eventual citation, is certainly warranted for disrupting Monday night's action.

But apparently, the fan and Direct Action Everywhere, the organization he was protesting for, doesn't think he's in the wrong. Per TMZ Sports, the fan filed a police report due to "blatant assault" caused by Wagner and Rams linebacker Takk McKinley, who assisted Wagner with taking the fan down.

Direct Action Everywhere took credit for the protest. Per TMZ, "the individuals performed the stunt in order to raise awareness for a trial involving the alleged theft of pigs from a factory farm."

"We all know where Bobby's intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner," Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game.

The Rams were trailing 14-6, with the first half winding down at the time of the incident.

"I just saw somebody running on the field, and he looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner said. "I saw security was having a little problem, so I helped them out."

Wagner got a chance to help security out with safety while also letting some frustration from a loss that the Rams would quickly like to forget.

"That's just keeping it safe," Wagner said. "You don't know what that fan got or what they don't. We don't know what they're carrying in their pockets, it's whatever that little smoke stuff is, but (it could be) dangerous. I was frustrated, so I took it out on the fan."

LA hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium for a 1:25 p.m. P.T kickoff.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.