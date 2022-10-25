Rams' Sean McVay Reveals His Cam Akers Availability Betting Odds; Trade Looming?

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their bye week and head into Sunday’s matchup at home against the San Francisco 49ers. But the week off didn’t exactly provide additional clarity on LA’s trade situation with running back Cam Akers.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. PT. The Rams would be better off moving Akers elsewhere in order to receive value in return rather than keeping him with a team he seems to have unspecified disagreements with or vice versa.

McVay failed to offer a definitive answer on Akers’ availability for Sunday as the deadline inches closer. But he shared his take on the betting side of things and offered at least a bit of clarity in the process.

“I would say it's more than likely that he would not, but I don't want to pigeonhole myself into kind of speaking in absolutes,” McVay said. “But I'd say if you were to go to Vegas and you're betting odds, it's less likely that he would be available.”

Sunday’s matchup with the Niners could be too close for comfort for the Rams, who would have just two days to get a deal done after failing to do so over the past two weeks.



But the fact that McVay didn’t say “no” when asked about Akers’ availability Sunday could mean there has continued to be positive dialogue despite the fact the trade desire seems to be mutual.

If the Rams want to make something happen, it’s now or never. Things should start heating up in the coming days before the Rams host the Niners at 1:25 p.m. PT.

