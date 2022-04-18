Rams Add Depth Across the Board in CBS Sports Mock Draft

With the NFL Draft approaching, fans of several NFL teams have begun to fawn over potential mock drafts, as they hope their team drafts the guy they want most. For Rams fans, however, the draft will be a much different experience as they do not pick until the third round.

However, if you asked Rams fans if they would trade their Super Bowl win and the subsequent flurry of offseason moves for more draft picks in 2022, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who would say yes.

The Rams do have eight draft picks though, and with those picks, come mock drafts. CBS Sports released their latest mock draft on Monday morning, which included four offensive players, three defensive players and one special teams guy.

Round 3, Pick 104: Dameon Pierce/Running Back/Florida With their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, CBS Sports has the Rams adding running back depth. While this may seem like adding to a position that isn't a massive need, with the injury history of the Rams running backs, adding depth is important. In his final season at Florida, Pierce put up 574 yards on 100 carries, adding 13 rushing touchdowns, and could serve as a great depth piece for the Rams. Round 4, Pick 142: Decobie Durant/Cornerback/South Carolina St. Durant didn't light up the stat sheet in 2021, but drafting him in the fourth round would definitely be a depth piece that the Rams hopes develop into a contributor on defense. In only three games in 2021, Durant snagged three interceptions while contributing five total tackles. He would not be asked to contribute from day one, but would add depth to an already talented defense.

Round 5, Pick 175: Braxton Jones/Offensive Tackle/Southern Utah

While the Rams have their starting tackles on the roster currently, the offensive line is a position that it can never hurt to have a lot of depth at. Enter Braxton Jones, a tackle out of Southern Utah. Jones enters the draft at 6'7" and 310 pounds, while sporting an impressive 4.97 40-yard dash. He is an intriguing prospect in the later rounds where teams tend to draft for potential diamonds in the rough.

Round 6, Pick 211: Dominique Robinson/EDGE/Miami (Ohio) Once you get into day three of the draft, as mentioned above, teams are throwing darts at their draft board and hoping to draft diamonds in the rough that other teams missed. Coming out of Miami of Ohio, Robinson totaled 4.5 sacks last season, while posting a 4.72 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Robinson is a potential depth piece to add to an already talented defensive line. GoAztecs.com Round 6, Pick 212: William Dunkle/Guard/San Diego State Much like Jones out of Southern Utah, adding offensive line depth is never a bad idea for a team to accomplish in the draft. Coming out of San Diego State, Dunkle checks in at 6'5" and 330 pounds, and played in 13 games in 2021. While it is unlikely that Dunkle would ever make a big impact on the Rams depth chart, he could be a possible diamond in the rough coming out of this class.

Round 6, Pick 218: Kyron Johnson/EDGE/Kansas

As far as late round prospects go, Kyron Johnson out of Kansas is easily one that stands out. In his 2021 season Johnson racked up 63 total tackles, with 6.5 sacks on a Kansas team that is not known for being world beaters. Johnson is a potential depth piece to keep an eye on, that if drafted, could make some noise in preseason workouts.

Round 7, Pick 238: Tyler Badie/Running Back/Missouri In the seventh round, CBS Sports has the Rams taking a second running back to add even more depth to the position. At this point in the draft, Badie might actually a great value add for the Rams. In his final season at Missouri, Badie rushed for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns on 268 carries. While Badie would be a longshot to make the Rams roster, it wouldn't hurt to take a chance on him with a seventh round pick. ESPN Round 7, Pick 253: Ben Griffiths/Punter/USC Punters are people too, folks. While the Rams did sign Riley Dixon this offseason, drafting another punter in the seventh round is not a move that would handicap the Rams in any capacity. Griffiths punted 44 times in USC's 2021 season for an average of 45 yards per attempt, with a long of 71 yards on the season. Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

