Rams vs. Chargers: Will Bolts DE Joey Bosa Play in Battle of LA?

In a game that is significant for the Los Angeles Chargers' postseason position, the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to play a bit of the spoiler role while also getting some LA bragging rights with a potential win.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could be facing a nightmarish pass rush during New Year's Day on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have already clinched a playoff spot in the AFC.

The Chargers designated Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa to return from injured reserve on Thursday, which opens up his 21-day practice window. After being sidelined for over three months following a groin injury he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa could now make his return in the battle of LA alongside fellow star pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

Prior to his injury, Bosa had seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The excitement surrounding him and the Chargers was high prior to the season due to the offseason acquisition of Mack and the fact that Bosa was coming off a 2021 campaign where he had 51 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, and a league-best seven forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, the Rams are coming off a dominant 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. Mayfield was never sacked and faced a clean pocket en route to a near-perfect passing performance.

But in a game that is significant for the Chargers' postseason positioning, the Rams will be looking to play a bit of the spoiler role while also getting some LA bragging rights with a potential win.



The Chargers (9-6) and Rams (5-10) kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.