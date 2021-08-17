SoFi Stadium Updates Mask Policy, Game Day Guidelines

SoFi Stadium has a new mask policy and game day guidelines ahead of the 2021 season.

Following the updated guidelines set by Los Angeles County, SoFi Stadium has updated its game day regimen for people attending games at the new Inglewood venue.

L.A. County has issued a mask mandate for what they call “outdoor mega events." That includes anything over 10,000 attendees.

As for the new guidelines at SoFi Stadium, fans will be required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Whether guests are walking around the stadium or sitting at their seat, the new stadium guidelines require a face covering. Only those who are actively eating or drinking are allowed to remove their mask.

The newly adopted mandate takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Therefore, any fans attending this Saturday's preseason game between the Rams and Raiders at SoFi Stadium will be required to wear a mask.

The mandate also applies to Chargers' home games.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health issued a report of 2,426 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, initiating L.A. County's newest update.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.