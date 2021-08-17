August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastSI.com
Search
Publish date:

SoFi Stadium Updates Mask Policy, Game Day Guidelines

SoFi Stadium has a new mask policy and game day guidelines ahead of the 2021 season.
Author:

Following the updated guidelines set by Los Angeles County, SoFi Stadium has updated its game day regimen for people attending games at the new Inglewood venue. 

L.A. County has issued a mask mandate for what they call “outdoor mega events." That includes anything over 10,000 attendees.

As for the new guidelines at SoFi Stadium, fans will be required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Whether guests are walking around the stadium or sitting at their seat, the new stadium guidelines require a face covering. Only those who are actively eating or drinking are allowed to remove their mask. 

The newly adopted mandate takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. Therefore, any fans attending this Saturday's preseason game between the Rams and Raiders at SoFi Stadium will be required to wear a mask. 

Recommended Articles

IMG-0043
Play

SoFi Stadium Updates Mask Policy, Game Day Guidelines

SoFi Stadium has a new mask policy and game day guidelines ahead of the 2021 season.

IMG-0037
Play

SoFi Stadium Releases Statement on Preseason Brawl

SoFi Stadium has addressed the recent brawl between fans from the preseason opener.

IMG-0015
Play

LISTEN: Who Didn't Make The Rams' 85-Man Cut?

Locked On Rams: Los Angeles Rams waive five players and positional roster battles post preseason Week 1

The mandate also applies to Chargers' home games. 

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health issued a report of 2,426 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, initiating L.A. County's newest update. 

Continue Reading: SoFi Stadium Releases Statement on Preseason Brawl

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0043
News

SoFi Stadium Updates Mask Policy, Game Day Guidelines

IMG-0037
News

SoFi Stadium Releases Statement on Preseason Brawl

IMG-0015
Podcasts

LISTEN: Who Didn't Make The Rams' 85-Man Cut?

IMG-0021
News

Rams Injury News: OLB Leonard Floyd And Others

IMG-0018
News

Rams Helped Shape CBA With Mental Health Resource

IMG-0016
News

Rams Roster Moves: 5 Cut Ahead of NFL Deadline

IMG-0013
News

Rams Preseason: How Many Held Out vs. Chargers?

USATSI_15228133
Podcasts

LISTEN: How Deep Is The Rams Defense?