SoFi Stadium Releases Statement on Preseason Brawl

SoFi Stadium has addressed the recent brawl between fans from the preseason opener.

On Saturday, the Rams and Chargers faced off in the first-ever game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium since its 2020 opening.

While fans glamoured over the new facility that the Rams and Chargers will call home, the night also included other events that transpired. Fights between fans broke out in the stands with videos and pictures of those involved going viral via social media.

SoFi Stadium released the following statement regarding the matter:

“SoFi Stadium does not tolerate violent behavior or harassment of any form. Some of the individuals involved in Saturday’s altercation have been identified, and they will be banned from attending events at SoFi Stadium. We are actively working to identify the remaining individuals involved. We will continue to work with security, law enforcement and league officials to evaluate our protocols to ensure a family-friendly environment where fans and guests can safely enjoy themselves.”

One thing you have to ask: why didn’t SoFi Stadium have a surplus of security lined up for the preseason opener? After all, it was the first game at the venue with fans, and the game included two teams who play in the same market. Emotions tend to run high when inner-city rivals play one another.

There has yet to be any reports of arrests made from Saturday night’s incident.

