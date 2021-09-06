September 7, 2021
Bears vs. Rams Week 1 Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

We take a look at the betting lines for the Los Angeles Rams season opener against the Chicago Bears.
Author:

The NFL season will officially kickoff this weekend with a full slate of Week 1 games. The Los Angeles Rams will begin their 2021 campaign on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.

Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of the season opener:

*All odds are brought to you by SI Sportsbook

Bears vs. Rams Week 1

Point spread: Rams -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Rams -350, Bears +275

The Rams are the biggest Week 1 favorite, with the line being set by over a touchdown. With the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, the oddsmakers fully expect a quick start from the Rams' offense.

However, Stafford has yet to receive a snap under center, being sidelined for the entire preseason as a result of coach Sean McVay resting his starters. 

The Bears will run out veteran quarterback Andy Dalton but also have Justin Fields in their back pocket — who looked promising in limited preseason play — if things don’t look encouraging for Dalton's Bears debut.

Kickoff for this primetime showing is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

