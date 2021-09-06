Bears vs. Rams Week 1 Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
The NFL season will officially kickoff this weekend with a full slate of Week 1 games. The Los Angeles Rams will begin their 2021 campaign on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.
Here's an early look at the betting odds ahead of the season opener:
*All odds are brought to you by SI Sportsbook
Bears vs. Rams Week 1
Point spread: Rams -7.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Rams -350, Bears +275
Rams to Prepare for Both Andy Dalton, Justin Fields in Week 1
The Rams will do their due diligence on both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Bears
Rams Injury Update: DL A'Shawn Robinson on Track to Play Week 1 | NFL Tracker
Rams coach Sean McVay provided encouraging news regarding DL A'Shawn Robinson's status for Week 1.
The Rams are the biggest Week 1 favorite, with the line being set by over a touchdown. With the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, the oddsmakers fully expect a quick start from the Rams' offense.
However, Stafford has yet to receive a snap under center, being sidelined for the entire preseason as a result of coach Sean McVay resting his starters.
The Bears will run out veteran quarterback Andy Dalton but also have Justin Fields in their back pocket — who looked promising in limited preseason play — if things don’t look encouraging for Dalton's Bears debut.
Kickoff for this primetime showing is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC.
