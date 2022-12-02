DEC 2 STAFFORD OUT VS SEAHAWKS

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay updated the health of quarterback Matthew Stafford on Friday, noting that he had cleared concussion protocol.

However, Stafford is still set to miss the Rams Sunday matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks, with McVay citing a neck injury as the cause.

Stafford was suffering from both concussion symptoms and neck issues following the team's loss to the Saitns.

NOV 27 ALLEN ROBINSON OUT FOR SEASON

The Los Angeles Rams were already without their top wide receiver option for the remainder of the season when Cooper Kupp was sidelined with an ankle injury, and placed on injured reserve.

Now, they will reportedly be without their No. 2 receiver as well, with veteran pass catcher Allen Robinson set to miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his foot.

The Rams acquired Robinson this offseason after trading Robert Woods to the Titans.

During his time in LA, Robinson has been inconsistent with Matthew Stafford, thanks in large part to the Rams' major offensive line issues.

Robinson ends the year with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

NOV 27 PERKINS THROWS FIRST RD

It hasn't been the best day for the Los Angeles Rams or backup quarterback Bryce Perkins, as they trail the Kansas City Chiefs 20-10 in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

However, Perkins did hit a personal milestone in the matchup, throwing his first career touchdown pass, and hitting Van Jefferson in the end zone to cut into the Kansas City lead.

Thus far, Perkins has completed 9 of 15 passes for 74 yards and the score.

NOV 27 ROBINSON, STAFFORD INACTIVE VS CHIEFS

As expected the Los Angeles Rams with be without several key starters for their Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

One key inactive is wideout Allen Robinson, who is missing the game with ankle and foot issues.

The Rams are also without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with concussion and neck issues and has been ruled out since Nov. 23.

Other inactive for the Rams include linebacker Travin Howard and offensive linemen Ty NSekhe and Brian Allen.

NOV 23 STAFFORD OUT

Matthew Stafford will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon due to a concussion protocol that you knew about ... and now, per coach Sean McVay, and a “neck issue'' that will sideline the Rams QB.

McVay said the QB has experienced some numbness in his legs, so the Rams are going with young Bryce Perkins.

The Rams' plan for Stafford moving forward? Amid rumors of retirement thoughts, L.A. will approach this in a day-to-day, week-to-week manner.

NOV 22 TWO PLAYERS WAIVED

The Los Angeles Rams waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and running back Justin Hollins Tuesday, per reports from NFL Network.

Henderson Jr., who was a third-round draft pick by LA in 2019, was seen as the team's rest-of-season starter after the trade uncertainty that surrounded running back Cam Akers.



Henderson Jr. exited Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter after knee discomfort. He leads LA with 283 rushing yards this season.

Hollins, who has played in all 10 games this season, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2019. He's posted 26 total tackles, 15 solo, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

NOV 20 STAFFORD INJURED

Following a sack on third and long in their Sunday matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Matthew Stafford has suffered an injury that has forced him to go into the medical tent.

According to reports, Stafford is once again being evaluated for a concussion.

Stafford was already beaten up entering the game, after missing last week with a concussion he suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After spending time in the tent, Stafford was then ushered to the locker room to undergo further medical evaluation.

With backup John Woolford inactive vs. New Orleans, third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins will replace Stafford if he is unable to return to action.

NOV 16 KUPP TO IR

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their top offensive weapon for at least four weeks, after designating star wide receiver Cooper Kupp to injured reserve, Rams Sean McVay announced.

Kupp was injured during the Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with a high ankle sprain he suffered late in the game.

Kupp will miss at least four weeks and will undergo tightrope surgery to repair the injury. Recovery from tightrope surgery is typically five to six weeks, per reports.

McVay did not rule out Kupp for the season.

The loss of Kupp could not come at a worse time for the Rams, who sit in last place in the NFC West and are in danger of missing the playoffs entirely with a 3-6 record.

Kupp is the Rams overwhelming leader in most receiving stats, and currently sits second in the NFL in receptions (75), fifth in targets (98), fifth in yards (812) and fifth in touchdowns (6).

The Rams will also be without offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer.

Jackson is out for the remainder of the season with blood clots, and Brewer will miss four to six weeks with a knee injury.

NOV 13 STAFFORD AND MURRAY OUT

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will both be without their starting quarterbacks on Sunday afternoon for their matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford has been ruled out with a concussion he suffered during the teams loss last week to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Murray will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

John Wolford will replace Stafford in the starting lineup for the Rams, with Colt McCoy set to take over under center for the Cardinals.

NOV 11 WILLIAMS, SHELTON ACTIVATED

The sputtering Los Angeles Rams will have some reinforcement incoming this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, with rookie running back Kyren Williams and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton set to be activated off of injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay announced.

Williams has yet to play this season with an ankle issue, while Shelton has also been suffering from an ankle issue.

Shelton will now immediately help the interior of the offensive line, which has been butchered by injuries offseason.

The Rams will also hope to get some production out of the multi-faceted Williams, who could provide an exciting dimension to the offense.

NOV 9 STAFFORD IN CONCUSSION PROTOCOL

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford has entered concussion protocol.

According to McVay, Stafford was apparently concussed during the game, but symptoms did not begin to present until later.

Should Stafford be forced to miss the game, backup quarterback John Wolford would likely be under center.

Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray is also day-to-day with a hamstring injury, per a report from Ian Rapoport

NOV 8 BURGESS CUT The Rams are experiencing what coach Sean McVay is forced to consider is a "Super Bowl hangover,'' and the not-so-feel-good hits keep coming as the team has waived former third-round pick Terrell Burgess.

The Rams tried to trade the defensive back at the deadline, didn't get it done ... and now he's done as a 53-man roster member in LA.

NOV 6 AKERS ACTIVE

The Rams announced their list of inactive on Sunday ahead of their matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with running back Cam Akers, who has been out in recent weeks, poised to return.

He will be one of four running backs to suit up for Los Angeles.

You can view the full list of inactive below:

WR Tutu Atwell

QB Bryce Perkins

S Terrell Burgess

CB Shaun Jolly

WR Lance McCutcheon

TE Kendall Blanton

DL Bobby Brown

NOV 1 DEADLINE DEAL?

According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns.

The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.

Burns seems to be on that list as well.

Through eight games, Burns has five sacks to go along with 36 tackles, nine quarterback hits, and eight tackles for loss.

Burns has 30.5 sacks and 64 quarterback hits in his four year career, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

OCT 28 NO DEEBO

The Los Angeles Rams may have just caught a big break for the Sunday matchup against the 49ers, with star San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel set to miss the game with a hamstring injury, per Niners GM John Lynch.

The 49ers were hopeful that Samuel would have shown some progress this week, but after missing his third straight practice, ruled him out.

In their first matchup of the season, Samuel hauled in six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

OCT 26 KOLONE OUT, ALLEN IN?

The Rams finally received good news in regards to the offensive line on Tuesday, seemingly pointing to a return for veteran starting center, Brian Allen.

Allen has been out since Week 1 after undergoing knee surgery.

In order to make room for Allen on the roster, the Rams have waived offensive lineman, Jeremiah Kolone, who started two games for Los Angeles.

If Kolone clears waivers, he could be re-signed to the Rams practice squad.

OCT 24 3 RAMS COMING? The Rams have designated DB Troy Hill, linebacker Travin Howard and receiver Van Jefferson to return off the IR list. These moves open up th 21-day practice window for each of them, with Los Angeles having to make a decision about their activation to the 53-man roster during that three-week period.

OCTOBER 20 STAR RB HEADING TO NFC WEST

The Carolina Panthers have found a trade partner for star running back, Christian McCaffrey - the San Francisco 49ers.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers will be sending McCaffrey to the Rams' NFC West rivals in exchange for multiple second-day picks.

The Rams were one of the teams, alongside the Bills and 49ers, who were mentioned to be in the race for McCaffrey. Now they will face him following their bye week.

Just last week against the Rams, McCaffrey had 158 yards from scrimmage in 20 total touches. And for the season, the Stanford product has 670 yards from scrimmage on 118 touches, with three touchdowns, in an otherwise anemic offense.

OCT 17 NFC WEST TRADE

The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals

Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks.

"I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game. I've never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be. I don't see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong."

The Rams next play the Cardinals on November 13 in LA.

OCT 16 ROBBIE GONE After a handful of arguments with his own coaches on his own sidelines, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes took action, kicking Robbie Anderson out of the game and sent him to the locker room.

That's right: A Panthers player has been ejected from the Rams game ... by the Panthers.

Anderson's name is on the list of Panthers players on the trade block, with a lot of gossip centering around star Christian McCaffrey. But this incident, as the Rams are manhandling Carolina, could accelerate Anderson's departure.

OCTOBER 15 - RAMS ACTIVATE AKERS REPLACEMENT

The Los Angeles Rams have elevated running back Ronnie Rivers and offensive tackle Chandler Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers.

Rivers' elevation comes in the wake of trade speculation surrounding fellow running back Cam Akers. If Rivers plays, it'll be his first regular season action as a professional.

Brewer will serve as additional depth up front as the Rams continue to battle injuries.

OCTOBER 10 - PANTHERS LOSE MAYFIELD

The Carolina Panthers look to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield next against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to miss the game due to a high-ankle sprain.

it is unclear how much time Mayfield will miss.

In place of Mayfield, the Panthers will likely start backup PJ Walker, with Sam Darnold still on IR with an ankle injury of his own.

OCTOBER 7 - OL EDWARDS CLEARED WHILE LONG, RAPP DEEMED QUESTIONABLE

Rams head coach Sean McVay has announced that left guard David Edwards has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

McVay also declared that cornerback David Long (groin) and safety Taylor Rapp (ribs) are questionable.

Edwards and Long were both inactive in Los Angeles' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Monday.

Defensive back Cobie Durant, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, and defensive back Jordan Fuller, are also listed as out.

OCTOBER 4 - SHELTON OUT FOR EXTENDED TIME

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton will be out for 4-6 weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in LA's 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

Defensive back Jordan Fuller was also injured in the loss, re-aggravating a hamstring injury, and will also miss multiple weeks.

OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS

The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report.

Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams offensive lineman to miss the game, alongside Brian Allen.

On the defensive side, cornerbacks David Long Jr. and Cobie Durant have also been ruled out for the game.

Defensive backs Jordan Fuller and Derion Kendrick will both be available on Monday night after being full participants in practice.

SEPTEMBER 24 - RAMS ANNOUNCE FLURRY OF ROSTER MOVES

The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Van Jefferson on injured reserve, signed defensive back Grant Haley to the active roster, activated receiver Jacob Harris from the practice squad to the active roster and signed outside linebacker Keir Thomas to the practice squad.

Jefferson, the Rams' second-leading receiver last season, suffered a knee injury late in training camp and has been inactive in each game thus far.

Haley has spent much of the last year on Los Angeles' practice squad, while Harris has been brought up on gameday for the second consecutive week. Thomas, a preseason standout, was waived from the active roster Friday to create room for Kendall Blanton, but is now back in the fold.

SEPTEMBER 22 - RAMS REPLACE HOPKINS

Following the three-game suspension of tight end Bryce Hopkins, the Los Angeles Rams have signed tight end Kendall Blanton from the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Blanton has spent time with the Rams before, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in 11 regular season games with two starts for the Rams last season, making four catches for 37 yards on seven targets

In the playoffs, Blanton had seven catches on seven targets for 75 yards and a touchdown.

SEPTEMBER 21 - RAMS SIGN VET OL HELP

In the wake of injuries to their offensive front, the Los Angele Rams have signed veteran center/guard Matt Skura to their practice squad, according to reports.

Skura has played in 68 career games, starting 65 of those games, 51 of which came over four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He also spent time with the Miami Dolphins.

Skura spent 2021 with the New York Giants, playing in and starting 14 games.

SEPTEMBER 20 - RAMS MOVE TWO VETS TO IR

The Los Angeles Rams have moved cornerback Troy hill and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum to Injured reserve.

Hill, who suffered a groin injury against the Falcons on Sunday, will now miss at least four games.

Anchrum will be lost for the year after suffering a broken leg.

SEPTEMBER 19 - ANCHRUM OUT FOR YEAR

The Rams have placed offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum on Injured Reserve (IR) after fracturing his fibula in Sunday's win against the Falcons.

Anchrum, a seventh-round pick in 2020, made his first NFL start Sunday and was carted off the field after two offensive snaps.

Anchrum won a pair of national championships with the Clemson Tigers and was part of the Rams' Super Bowl squad last season. With Anchrum out, A.J. Jackson played in his place.

SEPTEMBER 17 - RAMS ACTIVATE JACOB HARRIS

The Rams have activated receiver Jacob Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, per release.

Harris, a fourth-round pick in 2021, was waived by the Rams in the final round of cuts but quickly re-signed.

With receiver Van Jefferson ruled out for Sunday's contest with the Falcons, Harris will get a chance to make his season debut.

SEPTEMBER 16 - RAMS ADD RB DEPTH

The Rams have signed rookie running back Ronnie Rivers to the practice squad, per an announcement from the team.

The team also placed running back Trey Ragas on the injured list.

SEPTEMBER 14 - RAMS ADD OL DEPTH

The Rams have added offensive line depth in the wake of the injury to starter Brian Allen, promoting Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad to the full-time roster, the team announced.

Allen is expected to miss at least 2-4 weeks of action with his injury.

To replace Kolone on the practice squad, the Rams have signed Oday Aboushi.

SEPTEMBER 13 - Rams Send RB Kyren Williams to IR, Sign Pro Bowl Long-Snapper

The Los Angeles Rams made some moves Tuesday.

The team placed rookie running back Kyren Williams on injured reserve after he underwent surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain that he suffered during a kickoff in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

In his place, LA signed Pro Bowl long-snapper Matt Overton to a deal. Overton played his first five seasons for the Indianapolis Colts and was named to his first Pro Bowl with the team in 2013.

Since then, Overton has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and, most recently, the Los Angeles Chargers, who he appeared in all 17 games for last season.

SEPTEMBER 11 HOW CLOSE WAS JIMMY G TO RAMS?

According to reports from ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams were monitoring the status of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and hoped to potentially sign him were he to be cut.

"It was going to be such a Rams move to make," a member of the 49ers organization told ESPN. "Sean McVay and Kevin Demoff would have been basking in it."

Per the report, the 49ers were unaware of the Rams interest in Garoppolo until after they reached a deal with the quarterback.

SEPTEMBER 9 OL INJURY

The Rams offensive line got exposed in some ways in the Week 1 loss to Buffalo … and the problem just grew larger.

Rams center Brian Allen is going to need a clean-out surgery on his knee, and while it is not serious, he could miss up to a month.

How to make up for the loss? As The Athletic notes, Coleman Shelton will move to center, with Tremayne Anchrum moving to guard.

SEPTEMBER 2 RAMS RE-SIGN KEY SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed special teams contributor and defensive back Jake Gervase to the 53-man roster.

Gervase was brought in as a replacement to linebacker Daniel Hardy, who was sent to the IR on Wednesday and will now miss at least the first four games.

Gervase has played 13 defensive snaps in eight games for the Rams since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

SEPTEMBER 1 RAMS PLACE HARDY ON IR

The Los Angeles Rams have placed rookie linebacker/edge rusher Daniel Hardy on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Hardy, a seventh-round pick out of Montana State, was injured during the preseason.

AUGUST 20 RAMS CUT 5 AFTER TEXANS LOSS

Following their loss to the Houston Texans on Friday night, and another roster cut deadline looming, the Los Angeles Rams parted ways with five players from their roster on Saturday.

Tight end Kendall Blanton, runningback Raymond Calais, safety Jairon McVay, and runningback A.J. Rose were cut, while wide receiver J.J. Koski was waived with an injury designation.

AUGUST 16 RAMS CUT 5 PLAYERS

The Los Angeles Rams have cut five players in order to get their roster down to the league-mandated 85 players on Tuesday, including former USFL standout quarterback Luis Perez.

Los Angeles also parted ways with former Texas Longhorns kicker/punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams.

INLINE

AUGUST 15 FATAL SHOOTING

A fatal shooting at a youth football game in the Dallas, Texas area has police searching for Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former Rams cornerback and Amazon TV pregame analyst Aqib Talib.

A warrant has been issued for Yaqub Talib, with police in Lancaster (TX) saying there was a “disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew.” The argument led to coaches getting into a fight. Someone fired a gun, killing a man.

Per TMZ.com, DFW resident Aqib Talib was present at the scene of the shooting.

Aqib Talib played 12 years in the NFL for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams.

AUGUST 5 RAMS SIGN WR AUSTIN TRAMMELL, WAIVE TE

The Los Angeles Rams added some wide receiver depth on Thursday, signing former Rice product Austin Trammell.

The Rams signed Trammell due to injuries keeping wideouts Van Jefferson and Jacob Harris.

Trammell was undrafted out of Rice and played in two games for the Atlanta Falcons last season on special teams.

The Rams also waived tight end Kyle Markway. Markway has spent time on the Rams practice squad but has never seen the field.

