Rams DB Cobie Durant: Star in the Making?

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have too much to be excited about this past season, but Cobie Durant gave the team plenty to look forward to for the future.

In a Super Bowl-defending campaign that ended up being full of disappointments, the Los Angeles Rams still got a late-season spark from rookie cornerback Cobie Durant, who was arguably the team's most impactful youngster in a group of rookies that was plagued with injuries.

And after a standout season, Pro Football Focus listed Durant as LA’s breakout candidate for 2023. The billing fits based on his performance through nine career games.

Despite being drafted in the fourth round out of South Carolina State and standing a bit undersized at 5-11 and 180 pounds, Durant outplayed his fellow rookie teammates, many of whom were also drafted to bring depth to LA’s secondary.

Even though Durant himself missed three games due to a hamstring injury, he still impressed as arguably LA's third-best cornerback behind Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill.

He finished the year with 15 solo tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended. Two of these picks came in the 51-14 Christmas Day win over the Denver Broncos, as he took his second interception of the game 85 yards to the house in the fourth quarter.

