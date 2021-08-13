Rams' Cooper Kupp Wants to Expand Role in 2021

Cooper Kupp doesn't want to be known as just a slot receiver.

Cooper Kupp is regarded as one of — if not the best — slot receivers in the NFL. Over the past two seasons, Kupp has averaged 93 catches, over 1,000 yards and 6 touchdowns.

His detailed route running and physical playing nature, have propelled him as the Rams' go-to option over the middle of the field.

However, Kupp doesn't want to be labeled as just a slot receiver. Kupp believes he could thrive lining up on the outside and win contested battles just as he does from the slot alignment.

Kupp told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he is looking to build upon his work from the slot, and get additional looks elsewhere to expand his role.

“I’m always asking for more,” Kupp said. “I never want to get pigeonholed in one thing. The goal for everyone here, the more you can do the better. I also take pride in what’s happening across the field and what to do. There are really fun things about being singled outside as an X that I don’t get to experience as much. I’d love to do that stuff. At the same time, I know what my role is in the offense, being able to execute my role is the utmost priority. If my number is called for other stuff, that comes into play as well.”

Kupp is a hardnose player who is the exact prototype of what coaches look for in pass catchers working the middle of the field. His speed is efficient enough, but not to the extent of being categorized as a speedster.

The Rams have veteran receiver DeSean Jackson and rookie wideout Tutu Atwell who were brought aboard this offseason to take the top off defenses to open up the offensive attack.

Plus, Robert Woods and last year's second round pick, Van Jefferson, are also capable of working the outside. Therefore, the Rams have a lot of mouths to feed along the perimeter.

Kupp acknowledges he understands his role and wants to do what's best for the team, calling it his "top priority" but he does appear anxious to expand his skill set in 2021.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.