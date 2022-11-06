Rams WATCH: Cooper Kupp Burns Bucs with Long TD Despite Ailing Ankle

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has gashed the secondary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before. And despite entering Week 9 with an ankle injury, he wasted little time doing it again in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.

After LA had punted on its first two drives, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford bobbled a high snap before recovering and dotting a pass to Kupp in between three Tampa Bay defenders. He beat all three to the pylon to give the Rams a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter. The 69-yard touchdown marked the star receiver's fourth catch up to that point.

Kupp decimated Tampa Bay's spirits in last season's NFC Divisional win, totaling nine catches for 183 yards and a 70-yard touchdown. But it was Kupp's 44-yard over-the-shoulder catch late in the fourth quarter that set the Rams up for a game-winning field goal.

The thrilling playoff win made some forget what Kupp did to the Bucs in Week 3 of last season as well. In a 34-24 win for LA, Kupp posted nine grabs for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

It's not even halftime on Sunday yet, and Kupp is already headed toward a monster performance against Tampa Bay.

