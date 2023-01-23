Should Rams Start 'Roster Remodel' With Ramsey Trade?

In the past the Los Angeles Rams were "buyers" when it came to making blockbuster trades, could they be "sellers" in their next potential blockbuster deal?

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl.

"We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas' as much as 'pay a little bit of the debt that we've accumulated," Snead said recently. He alludes to the fact that they weren't in the market for making a blockbuster trade like they had in the past.

But rather, they will use those draft picks, which he believes could be as many as 10 this coming April once they receive their compensatory picks.

While the Rams aren't "buyers," they could be "sellers" and trade away some valuable players in return for picks.

Snead said they would "pay a little bit of the debt," meaning working with what they have draft pick-wise, which currently means they'd be without a first-rounder.

But... They could have a way to acquire a first-rounder, with cornerback Jalen Ramsey cryptically tweeting about his time as a Ram could end.

When the Rams acquired the former All-Pro defensive back in 2019, they sent two first-rounders to the Jackson Jaguars. They may not get two firsts now for the 28-year-old, but something is better than nothing.

If the Rams do acquire a first-round pick for the star defensive back, it could become the first time they use their first-rounder since 2016, when they selected quarterback Jared Goff at No. 1 overall.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.