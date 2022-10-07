Rams vs. Cowboys GAMEDAY Preview: Bounce-Back vs. 'Boys?

After two consecutive weeks on the road, the Los Angeles Rams return home to take on the streaking Dallas Cowboys on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Rams are on a condensed week coming off a loss, while the Cowboys are flying high on a three-game winning streak.

The Rams hope to bounce back after failing to score a touchdown against NFC West division rival San Francisco in Week 4. In the 24-9 loss, quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked seven times. Both injury and inconsistent play has plagued L.A.’s offensive line, making life a bit more difficult for Stafford under center.

LA must find success in the Red Zone to contend with Dallas. It won't be easy against a Micah Parsons' led Cowboys defense that has four games is holding opponents to less than 16 points per game and is yet to give up 225 yards passing in a game.

"The red (zone), to have three good drives and only come away with nine points in a game, that was a back and forth battle like that, that ended up being the difference," Coach Sean McVay said after the Week 4 loss.

After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, Dallas pushed through the adversity and responded with three-straight wins, with much thanks to quarterback Cooper Rush, who is now the first Cowboys quarterback to win his first four starts - joining an elite group of 26 quarterbacks to do so in NFL history.

The Rams have won 16 of their last 22 home games while Dallas hasn't beaten the Rams in Los Angeles since 2014.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (2-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

ODDS: The Rams are 4.5-point favorites vs. the Cowboys.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: SOFI Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

TV/RADIO: FOX | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: "Got a short week, all we can do is be able to respond, but it wasn't good enough and we're gonna move forward accordingly." said McVay after the Rams Week 4 loss.

