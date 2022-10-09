Rams Respond to Early Cowboys' Gut Punch, Trail at Halftime

There couldn't have been a worse start for the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

But the defending champs didn't tuck their tails, putting together a strong second quarter to trail 16-10 heading into halftime.

Cowboys defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong had a quick highlight-filled sequence at the start that included a forced fumble and eventually a blocked punt. DeMarcus Lawrence returned the fumble for a 19-yard touchdown on the opening drive, while Armstrong

But LA receiver Tutu Atwell gave the Rams life, blowing past Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 54-yard catch to help kicker Matt Gay set up for LA's first points on a 29-yard field goal.

Then, the second-quarter fireworks started going off for both teams.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp took a 75-yard catch to the house to give LA the 10-9 lead. But Cowboys running back Tony Pollard responded quickly with a 57-yard touchdown of his own, as the big plays continued for Dallas.

A successful fake punt later in the quarter showed the Rams still weren't backing down, but the gutsy call didn't result in anything as LA ended up punting a few plays later anyways.

The Cowboys will receive the second-half kickoff.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.