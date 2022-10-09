Skip to main content

Rams Respond to Early Cowboys' Gut Punch, Trail at Halftime

The Los Angeles Rams responded well headed into the half after a slow start against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

There couldn't have been a worse start for the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. 

But the defending champs didn't tuck their tails, putting together a strong second quarter to trail 16-10 heading into halftime. 

Cowboys defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong had a quick highlight-filled sequence at the start that included a forced fumble and eventually a blocked punt. DeMarcus Lawrence returned the fumble for a 19-yard touchdown on the opening drive, while Armstrong 

But LA receiver Tutu Atwell gave the Rams life, blowing past Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 54-yard catch to help kicker Matt Gay set up for LA's first points on a 29-yard field goal. 

Then, the second-quarter fireworks started going off for both teams. 

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp took a 75-yard catch to the house to give LA the 10-9 lead. But Cowboys running back Tony Pollard responded quickly with a 57-yard touchdown of his own, as the big plays continued for Dallas. 

A successful fake punt later in the quarter showed the Rams still weren't backing down, but the gutsy call didn't result in anything as LA ended up punting a few plays later anyways. 

The Cowboys will receive the second-half kickoff. 

