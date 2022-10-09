Rams Respond to Early Cowboys' Gut Punch, Trail at Halftime
There couldn't have been a worse start for the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
But the defending champs didn't tuck their tails, putting together a strong second quarter to trail 16-10 heading into halftime.
Cowboys defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong had a quick highlight-filled sequence at the start that included a forced fumble and eventually a blocked punt. DeMarcus Lawrence returned the fumble for a 19-yard touchdown on the opening drive, while Armstrong
But LA receiver Tutu Atwell gave the Rams life, blowing past Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 54-yard catch to help kicker Matt Gay set up for LA's first points on a 29-yard field goal.
Then, the second-quarter fireworks started going off for both teams.
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp took a 75-yard catch to the house to give LA the 10-9 lead. But Cowboys running back Tony Pollard responded quickly with a 57-yard touchdown of his own, as the big plays continued for Dallas.
WATCH: Cooper Kupp's Historic TD Catch Puts Rams On Top vs. Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp just caught the longest touchdown pass of his career vs. the Dallas Cowboys
Pollard Answers Immediately, Rams Trail 16-10 at Halftime: Live In-Game Updates
The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys meet for the 37th time ever at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr. Sign Wish: 5 Teams Include Rams, Not Cowboys As Injured WR Plans Return
Is Odell Beckham Jr. a sure-fire lock to re-join the Los Angeles Rams?
A successful fake punt later in the quarter showed the Rams still weren't backing down, but the gutsy call didn't result in anything as LA ended up punting a few plays later anyways.
The Cowboys will receive the second-half kickoff.
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!