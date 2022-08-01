Rams No. 2 to Cowboys on NFL 'Most Valuable Franchise' List

The Los Angeles Rams are No. 1 in the NFL when it comes to winning football games; the just-acquired Super Bowl trophy is proof if that.

And, it turns out, they are pretty close to No. 1 when it comes to the dollars and sense of the business of football as well.

When it comes to winning, the Rams take a backseat to very few NFL teams. And when it comes to value? Owner Stan Kroenke and his franchise can say the same thing.

Sportico has the Dallas Cowboys - "America's Team'' - valued at $7.64 billion, making it the most valuable franchise in all of sports, with the Cowboys just ahead (by $630 million) of the second-place New York Yankees.

But also highly-ranked are the Los Angeles Rams in the No. 2 NFL spot, with another perennial winner, the New England Patriots, in the No. 3 NFL spot.

The top-10 valued franchises are ...

*The Cowboys ($7.64 billion)

*The Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion)

*The New England Patriots ($5.88 billion)

*The New York Giants ($5.73 billion)

*The San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion)

*The Chicago Bears ($5 billion)

*The New York Jets ($4.8 billion)

*The Washington Commanders ($4.78 billion)

*The Philadelphia Eagles ($4.7 billion)

*The Denver Broncos ($4.65 billion).

Sportico writes that its 2022 Valuation is "The sum of the fair-market value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings.''

The Stan Kroenke ownership of the Los Angeles Rams has been marked with some financial controversy, including the franchise making its move from St. Louis. But the construction of SoFi Stadium has obviously been a boon for anyone with any financial involvement, and the success of the football team, with two Super Bowl appearances in the last four years, is part of the "winning'' culture of the organization as a whole as well.