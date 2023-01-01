Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 1

Rams safety Nick Scott was forced to leave LA's Sunday matchup against the Chargers in the second half due to a right arm injury.

Scott was able to get off of the field under his own power but went straight to the locker room for medical evaluation.

He is currently questionable to return.

DEC 30 EKELER QUESTIONABLE

The Los Angeles Chargers might be without one of their best offensive players this weekend against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, with star running back Austin Ekeler being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ekeler is listed on the Chargers' injury report as having a knee injury.

Ekeler has 1,406 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns on total 282 touches in 2022 and is a focal point of the Chargers' offense.

Ekeler has 759 yards rushing with 11 TDs, to go along with 99 catches for 647 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

On the defensive side of the ball, Chargers star safety Derwin James was also limited in practice on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday due to a concussion suffered on Monday night against the Colts.

James is currently in concussion protocol and will continue to be monitored.

DEC 28 SUSPENSION REDUCED

After being handed a one-game suspension for his exchange with Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory on Sunday, Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi's punishment has been reduced to a fine.

Gregory, who was also suspended, had his punishment reduced to a fine as well.

The fine, which has been set for $12,000, stems from an incident in which Gregory threw a punch at Aboushi after the conclusion of Sunday's game.

Aboushi then retaliated with a punch of his own, prompting the two to be separated.

The Rams had filed an appeal for the suspension earlier in the week.

DEC 26 SUSPENSION APPEAL INCOMING

The Los Angeles Rams plan to appeal the one-game suspension of offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, per reports from The Athletic Monday.

Following Sunday'a 51-14 blowout win over the Denver Broncos, Aboushi and Broncos defensive lineman Randy Gregory threw punches at one another, resulting in the league announcing that the two of them would be punished with a suspension due to their actions.

Aboushi, who was a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013, is in his first season with the Rams.

DEC 25 RAMS VS. CHARGERS NO LONGER IN PRIMETIME

The NFL is making some schedule changes for Week 17.

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to face their crosstown rival Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but now, they will play in the late afternoon window in favor of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup.

The Rams are out of playoff contention, while the Ravens and Steelers both have something to play for with two games left in the season.

DEC 24 RAMS INJURY REPORT RELEASED, MULTIPLE STARTERS OUT

The Rams released their Friday injury report ahead of the Christmas day matchup with the Denver Broncos, with multiple starters set to miss the game.

Among the players listed as OUT for Los Angeles, include center Brian Allen, wideout Ben Sjowronek, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Travin Howard, and more.