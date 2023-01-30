Denver OUT: What's Next For Rams Coach Raheem Morris?

Will the Los Angeles Rams be able to hold onto defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for another year?

The NFL's coaching carousel is quickly wrapping up, multiple coaching posts are being filled, and the Denver Broncos look to be the next team to fill their vacancy.

Among several candidates, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interviewed for the opening after the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett.

But according to NFL Network, Morris was told by the Broncos that he is no longer in the running.

Along with Morris, former Stanford coach David Shaw, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and former Detriot Lions coach Jim Caldwell were also informed they wouldn't be leading the organization.

But that wasn't the only job the Rams coach has interviewed for; he also received an interview with the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Broncos officially out on Morris, it leaves it to the Rams and Colts as the most likely teams to have the talented coordinator on their sideline.

Morris's defensive unit was instrumental in the Rams bringing home a Lombardi Trophy to California last February. The Rams allowed 21.9 points per game on their way to a 12-5 season which ended with a triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Despite the obvious regression following the Super Bowl, as the Rams went 5-12, Morris's unit gave up 22.6 points per game, a slight tick-up from the season before, even as multiple injuries to key players piled up.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.