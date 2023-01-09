Raheem Morris Gets Broncos Job Call; Can Rams Keep Coach?

The Denver Broncos are the first - but probably not last - team to ask the Rams for permission to interview the accomplished defensive coordinator.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris enters the offseason as one of the hottest names in the coaching industry.

And with multiple teams electing to part ways with their current head coaches, it was only a matter of time before Morris began to be requested for interviews.

On Monday, that process has now begun, with the Denver Broncos, who recently fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, reportedly requesting an interview with Morris from the Rams.

Morris came to the Rams in 2021 after spending five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he began as the assistant head coach and pass game coordinator under now-Cowboys defensive Dan Quinn, who the Broncos also requested an interview with.

Morris was then elevated to the defensive coordinator position in 2020, and eventually took over as the interim head coach when Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start to the season, going 4-7 for the remainder of the year.

Should Morris win the job, it would not be his first stab at being a true head coach, either, with the 46-year-old occupying the position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011.

He was then fired after a 17-31 tenure.

However, by all accounts, Morris has learned a great deal since his first attempt at being a head coach and has developed into one of the NFL's most coveted defensive minds.

But with Sean McVay rumored to be contemplating retirement this offseason, Morris would also likely be a candidate to take over the position for the Rams.

Either way, it appears he won't remain a defensive coordinator for long.

