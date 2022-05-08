Skip to main content
NFL Draft

'Nailed It!' Rams NFL Draft: Best & Worst Picks - & ‘A-‘ Grade

One outlet thinks the Rams - despite lacking picks atop the recent draft - nailed it.

The Los Angeles Rams get an 'A-minus''? 

Our friends at Athlon are going through the NFL to find the "best picks'' and the "worst picks'' and the NFL Draft grades ... well, that's where we get to argue.

Unless one thinks the Rams - despite lacking picks atop the recent draft - added to their impressive and popular roster and nailed it.

Which Athlon does indeed think. To wit ..

draft house
snead mcvay
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Best pick: Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (5th round, 164th overall)
Worst pick: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (6th round, 212th overall)

Writes Athlon: "The reigning Super Bowl champs put a lot of work into their "draft house" in LA but sure didn't get much use out of it with their first selection not coming until all the way down at No. 104. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Von Miller
Play

Von Miller To The Dallas Cowboys? 'Almost!' Former Rams Star Tells Micah Parsons

We know that in addition to the Bills and the Rams, the Cowboys flirted with the idea of signing the Texas native Miller.

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Three Rams' Players Listed in NFL Top 50 Player Sales List

Kupp, Donald and Stafford were all in the top 30 of player sales for the 2021 season.

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USATSI_17198642
Play

Texas Ex Kicker Cameron Dicker: Rams Best Option At Punter?

After a historic career with the Longhorns in kicking, Cameron Dicker might have a future with the Rams as a punter

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
21 hours ago

"Wisconsin lineman Logan Bruss does have a shot at winning one of the guard spots and seventh-rounder A.J. Arcuri (No. 261) could well end up as the swing tackle too. 

"Even with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. as the one-two punch, the electric Williams is a fantastic addition in the fifth round and will be able to see the field quickly as a good pass blocker. 

"Quentin Lake is another great value in the sixth (No. 211) and can help a lot on the back end and special teams. Kendrick was an interesting pick right after Lake, as he's still a bit raw and will need some time to adjust to the pro game given his speed limitations.''

So ... "not much use of the Draft House'' ... but also "starters'' and "fantastic additions'' and "great values''? And in the end, "the Overall grade: A-''?

Sounds to use like the "Draft House'' worked out just fine.

Von Miller
News

Von Miller To The Dallas Cowboys? 'Almost!' Former Rams Star Tells Micah Parsons

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Rams' Players Listed in NFL Top 50 Player Sales List

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
USATSI_17198642
News

Texas Ex Kicker Cameron Dicker: Rams Best Option At Punter?

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
USATSI_17553516
News

Playoff Rematch: Where Does Rams-Bucs Rank In Best Games for 2022?

By Zach DimmittMay 6, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

By Bri AmaranthusMay 6, 2022
IMG_1365
News

Rams Free Agency: Could Odell Beckham Be WR1 for Team in Need?

By Zach DimmittMay 6, 2022
USATSI_17691582
News

NFL QB Tier List: Where's Rams' Matthew Stafford Rank?

By Zach DimmittMay 5, 2022
USATSI_17059026
News

Rams Officially Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

By Ram Digest StaffMay 5, 2022