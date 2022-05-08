'Nailed It!' Rams NFL Draft: Best & Worst Picks - & ‘A-‘ Grade
The Los Angeles Rams get an 'A-minus''?
Our friends at Athlon are going through the NFL to find the "best picks'' and the "worst picks'' and the NFL Draft grades ... well, that's where we get to argue.
Unless one thinks the Rams - despite lacking picks atop the recent draft - added to their impressive and popular roster and nailed it.
Which Athlon does indeed think. To wit ..
Best pick: Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (5th round, 164th overall)
Worst pick: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (6th round, 212th overall)
Writes Athlon: "The reigning Super Bowl champs put a lot of work into their "draft house" in LA but sure didn't get much use out of it with their first selection not coming until all the way down at No. 104.
"Wisconsin lineman Logan Bruss does have a shot at winning one of the guard spots and seventh-rounder A.J. Arcuri (No. 261) could well end up as the swing tackle too.
"Even with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. as the one-two punch, the electric Williams is a fantastic addition in the fifth round and will be able to see the field quickly as a good pass blocker.
"Quentin Lake is another great value in the sixth (No. 211) and can help a lot on the back end and special teams. Kendrick was an interesting pick right after Lake, as he's still a bit raw and will need some time to adjust to the pro game given his speed limitations.''
So ... "not much use of the Draft House'' ... but also "starters'' and "fantastic additions'' and "great values''? And in the end, "the Overall grade: A-''?
Sounds to use like the "Draft House'' worked out just fine.