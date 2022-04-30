Rams Select S Russ Yeast With Pick No. 253 in the NFL Draft

The Rams continue to add defensive depth as they draft Yeast in the seventh round.

With the 253rd pick in the 2022 draft, the Rams once again added depth to their secondary as they draft safety Russ Yeast out of Kansas State.

The Rams entered the 2022 draft loaded with late round picks that they hoped could be used to add depth pieces to a Super Bowl winning roster, which they were able to manage once again with the addition of Yeast from Kansas State.

Yeast was solid for the Wildcats in 2021, racking up 47 tackles on the season, including 1.5 tackles for loss. He would also total four interceptions on the season, also breaking up 10 passes as he showed flashes of what could develop into a key depth piece for the Rams.

While Yeast likely won't see the field often early on for the Rams, the safety not only flashed impressive stats in 2021 but solid measurables as well. Yeast would clock a 4.58 40-yard dash at his pro day, along with a 37.50" vertical jump.

As is the case for most seventh-rounders, Yeast will likely be a depth piece or a special teams guy for most of his career. However, McVay and company see something in his stats and measurables that they want to take a chance on.

