Aaron Rodgers 'Chess Match': Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Packers

Bobby Wagner looks to lead the Rams defense in a chess match against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.

When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week's Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contestant for a great prime-time game.

Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams are 4-9 while the Packers are 5-8, with both teams struggling due to a plethora of a reasons.

However, while the Packers might be struggling, quarterback Aaron Rodgers cannot be taken lightly. Fittingly, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had plenty of praise for the veteran quarterback, especially his ability to make changes at the line.

“It's like chess," Wagner said. "They're watching you just like you’re watching them so if you give something away, he’ll change it to a play that puts you in a tough position. Whenever you play a quarterback like him, it's just fun to play against because it's really like chess."

"You’re trying to figure out what he sees, what he checks to, get a feel for what their game plan is for this particular game. It's fun.”

While this game might not have an impact on the NFC playoff picture, it should be an interesting one to watch on Monday night as Wagner and the Rams defense prepares for a chess match with Rodgers.

