August 31, 2021
Rams Trade P Corey Bojorquez to Packers Ahead of Roster Deadline

The Rams have traded punter Corey Bojorquez in exchange for draft picks.
The Los Angeles Rams punting situation has been one of the team's bigger storylines in training camp. With Tuesday's roster cut deadline at 1 p.m. PT, a determination on which player will handle the punting duties was bound to be made clear. 

As previously mentioned in our roster tracker, punter Johhny Hekker has restructured his contract with the Rams. Initially, he was set to be the highest-paid punter but after agreeing to take an in-house discount, he will remain in Los Angeles. 

In doing so, the Rams have traded punter Corey Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bojorquez has been sensational in training camp — most notably in the preseason finale — when he obliterated two punts over 67 yards. Two of his final four punts pinned the Denver Broncos on their own 1-yard line. 

The official terms of the trade include Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round pick going to the Packers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick going to Los Angeles, as first reported by The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

The Rams have resolved their punting situation and will proceed forward with Hekker, the longest-tenured Ram on the roster. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but does have minimal dead cap expenses over the next two seasons.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

