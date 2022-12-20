Rams WATCH: Taylor Rapp Intercepts Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp now has an interception in back-to-back games.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers let a deep throw get away from him during the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

As the opening quarter came to a close, Rodgers rolled right and unleashed a deep throw down the left sideline to standout receiver Allen Lazard, who was wide open.

But Rams safety Taylor Rapp instead found himself with an easy interception, as he caught Rodgers' overthrow to give LA momentum after an early 3-0 deficit.

Rapp had the game-sealing interception in the 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8. He now has two picks this season.

Rodgers has had his slip-ups this season. But in the past two meetings against LA, he’s played at the elite level we’re used to seeing.

He’s gone 51 of 81 for 603 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in last the two wins over the Rams, the first of which was a 32-18 win in the NFC Divisional in Jan. 2021.

But Rapp put a dent on that recent production with a key interception of the future Hall of Famer on Monday night.

