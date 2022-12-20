Rams WATCH: Tyler Higbee & Baker Mayfield Connect for TD, LA Still Alive vs. Packers

The Los Angeles Rams took a pair of touchdown jabs to begin the second half on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers helped the Pack build a 24-6 after back-to-back touchdown drives.

But doubting the Rams and quarterback Baker Mayfield could continue to prove to be a foolish choice based on how quickly LA responded to end the third quarter.

Behind the play-making of running back Cam Akers - who had catches of 18 and 19 yards to begin the possession - Mayfield led a six-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a eight-yard touchdown grab by Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.

The touchdown marked Higbee's first of the season and the first by any Rams tight end all year. Rams kicker Matt Gay missed the extra point, as the score remained at 24-12.

Higbee, who had a solid start to the season on the receiving end of throws from quarterback Matthew Stafford, has become quiet in the offense as the year has progressed. He had 52 catches for 455 yards entering Monday.

The score proved to be big, as the LA defense responded with a stop on the next drive to get the ball back.



You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

