Rams Injury Updates: OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo, OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr., RB Xavier Jones

When practice concluded on Tuesday, the day that NFL teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players, coach Sean McVay provided an injury update on three players.

OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo, who’s faced injury issues in the past, is yet again battling to stay on the field. In the two years prior, Okoronkwo has played just 20 games with Los Angeles.

McVay said Tuesday that Okoronkwo is probably heading to injured reserve with a stinger after making the initial 53-man roster. It's not a situation that will force Okoronkwo to miss the entirety of the 2021 season, but rather that he'll miss the first three weeks.

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Anchrum made the Rams' initial 53-man roster but was held out of practice as a result of a knee injury, per McVay.

Anchrum, the former seventh-round pick out of Clemson, will hold down one of the backup offensive tackle spots. In the meantime, he'll work to get healthy in an effort to be ready if needed in the Week 1 opener.

RB Xavier Jones

Jones was declared a waived/injured transaction as he suffered an ankle injury on Saturday against Denver Broncos in the preseason finale.

The second-year rusher, who battled for one of the reserve running back spots, will need surgery on his Achilles, McVay said. However, he made it clear that the Rams remain interested in what Jones can turn into in the future following his waive/injured designation.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.