Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: 3 Keys To Victory, Coaches Comments
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) are preparing for their toughest task of the year as they will host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. There are a few keys to victory for the Rams with a few nuggets from the Rams' coaching staff to help them get back above .500.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives three keys to a Rams win and mentions a few points that each coordinator and head coach Sean McVay addressed earlier this week in preparation for the biggest game of the year:
The three keys to victory starts with the Rams' quarterback play. Veteran Matthew Stafford has tossed 10 touchdown passes over his last four games, including a pair of games with four touchdown passes in that span. He will need to have a solid game with zero turnovers to get it done.
Sticking with the offense, red zone execution may be the biggest point for the Rams' chances at an upset win at home. They are coming off a week going 3-4 in the red zone against the Patriots, but were 0-3 with zero touchdowns scored two week ago in primetime against the Dolphins.
The defensive performance will be equally as important, specifically in stopping the run. The Eagles possess two of the top running threats in the NFL with running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Barkley has over 1,000 rushing yards while Hurts has rushed for a team-high 11 scores.
Head coach Sean McVay will stack up against a familiar foe in Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The pair squared off in 2018 when Fangio was the defensive mind of the Chicago Bears. The Rams fell 15-6 and McVay said he will take a lot from the loss and will fit it into this week's game plan.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke on the game plan to stop the Eagles top two offensive weapons in running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts. He said that knocking Barkley back at the line of scrimmage and group tackling against a talented one-on-one back.
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur made a point about his offensive line and their stellar performance last week, allowing zero sacks against a New England Patriots defense that recorded nine sacks the week prior.
LaFleur gave credit to second-year tackle Warren McClendon Jr. for stepping into a larger role last week in place of veteran captain Rob Havenstein, who has been dealing with an ankle injury the past several weeks.
