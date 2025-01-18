Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Addressing the Rams Misconceptions in the Media
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the lies being perpetuated on social media about the Rams and fact checking their inaccuracies.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Matthew Stafford took time on Monday to address his offense on Thursday.
Q: What has been Tyler Higbee's impact on the offense since he’s returned to play?
Stafford: "It's been great. He's a guy that's familiar with what we've been trying to do. He's been here for a long time. He knows what the standard is, the expectation and then frankly, he's just a really good football player too. You get out there... whether it's catching a seam earlier or a little flat route late and making somebody miss, he did a nice job with his opportunities on Monday and hopefully he's feeling great and can go [on Sunday]."
NOTE: Higbee will play on Sunday.
Q: What has the team's preparation been like this week knowing you are one step closer
to the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl?
Stafford: "Fun, it's a hell of a lot of fun. It's so much work. I sit there and I think back to the first day of training camp, how you're feeling, and all the things that are going through your mind. Looking at the end of the calendar and thinking about how long of a journey that is sometimes overwhelming and a little bit daunting. But to be here now, to have worked through all the things that we've worked through as a team and as an individual, to get to this point and have the opportunities that we have in front of us is really fun. I'm enjoying the hell out of it. I know the guys on our team are doing the same. Just trying to lead as best I can to help us give ourselves the best chance we can to get a win and keep it moving."
Q: How are the team preparing to play in an environment like Philadelphia an are y'all using previous experiences to help?
Stafford: "Like you said, we've been in that sort of arena plenty of times this season. Week 1
was rocking and rolling in Detroit. It's NFL football. Everywhere you go is tough.
Some of our games here have been loud. We just prepare for it, continue to do
everything we can to try to create and emulate those situations and that noise out
here at practice and go operate in it. Then it comes down to me doing as good a job
as I possibly can at communicating on Sunday and those guys relaying that
communication and playing as one."
