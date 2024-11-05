Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Breaking Down the Dolphins
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) will be featured on Monday Night Football this week as they host the Miami Dolphins (2-6). The Rams will seek to take advantage of a struggling team and their fourth-straight win.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Miami Dolphins team and their strengths and weaknesses so far this season:
It has been a rough stretch since Week 1 for this Dolphins team that has lost six of its last seven games since starting the season with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Dolphins have struggled to score points all season as they ranked second worst in the NFL in average points per game (15.5). There has been a severe drop off in production and success from the past few seasons under third-year head coach Mike McDaniel.
With star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing several weeks with another concussion, this Dolphins team hit rock bottom. They have still lost back-to-back with Tagovailoa returning in Week 8 and simply have not found an answer to be on the winning side.
Offensively, the Dolphins are successful in the run game but not so much when passing the ball. They are the ninth best team in the league running the ball (133.9 ypg) and ninth worst when passing (191 ypg).
Second-year running back Devon Achane has been the star of the group, rushing for 420 yards and two touchdowns this season while veteran back Raheem Mostert has the same amount of touchdowns with half the amount of rush yards.
All-Pro wider receiver Tyreek Hill is still dangerous as ever but has not had the same type of season that he has shown over the past several years. Just 446 receiving yards and one touchdown, Hill has been targeted 56 times and has only caught 34 of those passes.
The Dolphins overall defense is in the upper class in the NFL, allowing just over 300 yards per game which ranks seventh best. They are allowing 23.4 points per game through eight games which has been the poison to their numerous amount of losses.
In five of the their six losses this season, the Dolphins have given up 24 or more points. If the Rams are able to hit that margin and score upwards of 20 on Monday night, they will have a great chance at their fourth-straight victory as the Dolphins offense just has not figured it out this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE