Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Defending the Eagles Offense
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss how the Rams could defeat the Eagles' defense including a look at some of the different passing concepts and formations Los Angeles may use in expectant snowy conditions.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Chris Shula has turned around the Rams' defense. Here's what Sean McVay had to say about his defensive coordinator
Q: How has Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula's ability to be an effective communicator and
teacher improved and how do those improvements show up on game day and in practice and meetings?
McVay: "Well, I think it's just the consistent authenticity that he has and the way that he can connect with guys. I think he has incredibly high emotional intelligence too. He works really hard at his craft and it's really natural for him to connect with guys. The most important things that you want to be able to check off as a coach... Alright, number one, do the players know you care about them as people and you're really invested in them and then number two, is the information that you're able to give them helpful for you to be able to perform at your highest capacity and capability on the football field? He's checking both of those boxes. He's as sincere and as authentic of a guy as you'll come across. He's so steady and consistent too. I think that breeds a trust. It's not one moment in particular, it's just the consistency with which he handles himself in all situations. You see him get all jacked up when one of those blitzes that those guys drew up ends up hitting. I thought he did an excellent job with our defensive coaches of putting together a great plan yesterday."
Q: How did the regular season game against Philadelphia become a turning point this season for the defense?
McVay: "I think when you have humbling experiences with the right kinds of people, those are where the real growth 'ops' exist. I think we had a lot of guys that really, as a team, you can look inward and you can say, 'Is this really what we want to be about? Where are the things that we can adjust and adapt from a coaching perspective? Where's the sense of urgency that's going to be required for coaches and players to be able to execute the way that we want and what kind of work needs to be put in throughout the course of the week? What do we need to do? How do we want to act, interact, and respond accordingly with how we move forward?' That humbling night, when you have the right people…it's just like I've told you guys. I think a lot of the scars that we've had as a team have been what led us to the point that we're at. I know the greatest growth opportunities that I have ever taken part, with myself in particular, are when it's the most challenging times. You're thinking... man, I don't like this at all and you look back on it and you say, 'I can't imagine where you would be without some of those adverse times.' I think that was one of those nights that because we have the right people, the response was in alignment with what we want, but I also think there is a respect and an understanding of what's going to be required if we want to continue to earn some more time. What a great challenge. We love it."
