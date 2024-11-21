Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Eagles Breakdown, Latest Stories
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) have a date with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium this week and must be prepared for a high-powered offense from one of the NFC's best and number one rushing team in the league.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Eagles' offensive unit and recognizes a few leading storylines prior to the Rams' Week 12 battle in primetime:
The Eagles posses the best running game by average in the league, totaling 181.3 yards per game on the ground. The reason being is a pair of Pro Bowl stars, running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Barkley is second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,137) while Hurts is second in the league in rushing touchdowns (11). The duo have been tearing up opposing defenses with their feet and show no signs of slowing down, riding a six-game win streak. The Rams must come to play against this group.
The Rams have seen substantial production from several young defenders this year, but no more than second-year linebacker Byron Young, who is on a four-game sack streak. He has a total of six that leads the team and has one in each of his last four games, displaying incredible consistency.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media on Wednesday, addressing multiple topics within his own team and his opponent. He focused on Barkley in his first year with the team and how he has been a spark plug and a tough, explosive runner.
