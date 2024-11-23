Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Eagles Defense, NFC West Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) are gearing up to play the toughest team on their schedule to this point. The Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) are on a six-game winning streak and possess the number one overall defense in the NFL. An upset win for the Rams could change things in a very tight division.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a deep dive on the Eagles' top offense in the NFL and reviews the injury report for each NFC West team and how it will factor into their matchups in Week 12.
The Eagles defense is allowing just 273.1 total yards per game, the lowest total in the league. They are the second best pass defense, giving up just 173.2 yards per game through the air and 99.9 rushing yards (7th). This is arguably the best defense the Rams will play and will need a stellar game.
There are multiple injuries throughout all four NFC West teams that will play this weekend. The biggest injuries come to the San Francisco 49ers (5-5), who will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (right shoulder) and Nick Bosa (hip, oblique).
The 49ers will start backup Brandon Allen in place of Purdy and will not be facing against any slouch this week either. They will travel to Lambeau Field to battle the Green Bay Packers (7-3) in a must-win game to sta above .500. Purdy and Bosa will be huge misses for the 49ers in that situation.
The Rams have their fair share of injuries as well with veteran offensive tackle Rob Havenstein listed as doubtful for Sunday night, likely to miss his third-straight game. Rookie offensive lineman KT Leveston and rookie cornerback Charles Woods have been ruled out.
