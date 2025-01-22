Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Exploring the Tee Higgins Scenario
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the Rams either trading for or signing Tee Higgins, depending on what the Bengals do as well as the obstacles the Rams would face in the pursuit.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Matthew Stafford commented on playing in the snow against Philadelphia after the game.
Q: Could you talk about adapting to the game and elements mid-game?
Stafford: “I think you get a feel for, alright, what are the limitations? [The Eagles] made a couple plays, but I thought, really, [Rams QB] Matthew [Stafford] was able to throw the football. There were just some different things in terms of the footing. Credit to them, there were some situations where we didn't think they'd really be able to get a rush, because when the snow was coming down, it's hard to get your footing, and sometimes that can favor the offensive line. And some of the single receiver cuts where [defensive backs] are having to, you know, just mirror. And so I thought that was a key factor in why we were able to move the ball so efficiently in both of those two-minute drives where we scored a touchdown quickly, and then you end up going right down the field and you're in scoring position with everything in front of you. And like I said, 29-28 was all I saw. And it didn't go down that way, but, you know, that's your job, and that was something that we had prepared for, and I thought our guys handled it well. And there were a couple things that didn't go down for us in our favor, but we were able to overcome it. We had an opportunity to be able to win that game and, like I said, I'm proud of the resilience and the, you know, just the grit and toughness of this group.”
Q: Could you speak on the difficulty of playing in the snow?
Stafford: “Yeah, obviously there are plays we want back in the game. Anytime you lose, that's the way it goes. Even when you win, you want some plays back. That’s no different there. I was really proud of this group, really all season, and the way that we battled. Whether that was in game or game to game or week to week, whatever it was through this season. It wasn't perfect, by any means, but this group really stuck together. Played a total team. Effort every time we went out on the grass and I feel like tonight was the same. Obviously, it's disappointing to end it this way, but proud of the way we battled.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE