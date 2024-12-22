Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Final Predictions, Final Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) are hours away from their Week 16 matchup with the New York Jets (4-10) at Metflife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. There are a few points of note to be aware of as the Rams get set to extend their three-game win streak and continue their run to the playoffs.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes one last look at the final injury reports from both teams and gives his final predictions on what the outcome will be in New Jersey:
The Rams are extremely healthy as all seven of the players listed on the injury report will be ready to go for Sunday. After not practicing on Thursday due to illness, starting tight end Tyler Higbee will be set to make his season debut this week after suffering a brutal knee injury at the end of last year.
Cornerback Cobie Durant (chest) was also a question mark early in the week after missing last week's divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers (6-8). He was a full participant in practice the last two days of the week and will suit up against the Jets this week.
Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and Alaric Jackson were listed on the final day, but designated as rest days after both did not practice on Friday. Tight end Davis Allen (shoulder), receivers Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) and Jordan Whittington (shoulder) will all be healthy as well this week.
On the Jets side, they have 11 players listed on their injury report with one that has been ruled out and four that are questionable. Cornerback Michael Carter II (back) has been ruled out and is one of the top secondary players for the Jets. That injury will play a factor in the Rams' pass attack.
The four questionable players are offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring), running back Braelon Allen (back), and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee).
Allen is a key piece to the Jets offense as the backup running back for starting back Breece Hall and his absence would be critical and throws a larger load on Hall through the game. Williams would also be a key miss as he is second on the team in sacks (6) with eigth tackles for loss.
In what will be a chilly Sunday in New Jersey, the Rams will have to grind for points against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. Rams running back Kyren Williams will receive carries early and often, finding success and establishing a strong rush attack to open up the pass game.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been on fire of late and is no stranger to cold weather ballgames in December. He will continue his hot streak, throwing for one touchdown and avoiding an interception against the Jets defense that has only earned four picks this year.
The Jets will do their best to stay competitive with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his multiple weapons that posted 32 points last week against a bad Jacksonville Jaguars defense. They will score a few early scores, but falter in the second half as the Rams surge.
Late in the game, the Rams will take a two-score lead and cruise to a 23-13 win on the road. It will mark the Rams' fifth-straight road victory and their eighth win in the past 10 games. They will improve to 9-6 on the year and a Seahawks loss on Sunday will give them a one-game lead in the division.
