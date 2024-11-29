Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Final Predictions, Saints Defense
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) will travel down south to take on the New Orleans Saints (4-7) at the Caesars Superdome in Week 13. The Rams will need another clutch road win to stay in the hunt for the division and possible NFC Wild Card spot.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his final predictions for the Rams' upcoming road battle with the Saints and breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of the Saints defense that is second-worst in the league overall.
The Rams will come out with a key 31-23 win over the Saints to improve to 6-6 on the year. The Saints possess the number two worst overall defense in the NFL, allowing 390.8 yards per game and the third worst pass defense in the league with 256.6 yards through the air.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been on quite the hot streak with 12 touchdowns and four interceptiosn in his past five games. He will put together another strong performance this week, specifically in the passin game with the Saints missing their top cornerback, Alontae Taylor.
The Saints offense is pretty banged up as well with their top two receivers on injured reserve. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed were the top two receiving leaders before going down and will be inactive for Sunday's matchup. That will surely play a role in their offensive production.
The Rams have done a good job in recent games of responding after a tough home loss. They fell to the Dolphins in primetime in Week 10, then came out and took down the Patriots on the road. After an ugly loss to the Eagles last Sunday night, they will look to replicate that this week against the Saints.
