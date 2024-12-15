Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Final Storylines From Week 15
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) are enjoying a Sunday off after they took care of business on Thursday night with a key divisional win to sweep their bitter division rival San Francisco 49ers (6-8). There are a few key storylines to pay attention to as Week 15 comes to a close.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh wraps up talking about Week 15 and the leading storylines from the Rams' road win over the 49ers and recognizes the importance of the Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday Night Football:
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing better than anyone in the league over the past few weeks and it is no surprise due to his storied success late in the year with the Rams. Stafford is 11-1 in the month of December as a Ram, playing his best ball when it matters the most.
Through 12 games played in the month of December as a member of the Rams, Stafford has recorded 24 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. He is one of those rare players that always elevates their play late in the season when every game is make or break.
In more recent success, rookie kicker Joshua Karty has found his footing, no pun intended, after a rough last few games. Spanning from Week 10 to Week 12, Karty had missed three of his last four field goal attempts, but has hit his past five-straight since.
After going a perfect 4-4 on kicks against the 49ers, Karty spoke on his rookie season and the early struggles that he had to work out of. He said the only way out of it was to keep kicking, similar to a struggling three-point shooter continuing to shoot until one falls.
Even though the Rams do not play on Sunday, they will be keeping an eye on the television for Sunday Night Football as they division foe Seattle Seahawks (8-5) will host the Green Bay Packers (9-4) in a game that will decide if the Rams will be tied for first place or right behind in second place.
A loss from the Seahawks will put them tied at 8-6 with the Rams and both teams will be in first place heading into Week 16. A win by the Seahawks would put them a full game ahead of the Rams with just three games left in the regular season. The Rams would love a Seahawks loss on Sunday night.
