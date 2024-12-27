Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Game Day Preview and More
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) are in a big spot this weekend as they prepare for a Saturday night showdown at home against their division rival Arizona Cardinals (7-8). The Cardinals have nothing to lose and the Rams have everything to lose ahead of a game that can heavily decide the division.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh previews the Cardinals team and what they have done to this point in the season and breaks down the playoff situation for the Rams depending on a win or loss:
Both teams are entering this game on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of recent success. The Rams are winners of four-straight while the Cardinals have lost four of their last five games and played themselves out of playoff contention.
The Cardinals have some dangerous skill players with a top five rush offense in the league, averaging 145.8 yards per game on the ground. Their All Pro running back James Conner has over 1,000 rushing yards and eight toucxhdowns, his best numbers since 2021.
Conner is listed as questionable currently and will be a game time decision for the Cardinals. His absence would prove critical for the Rams defense that would not have to deal with a top back in the league.
Defensively, the Cardinals are in the bottom half of the league in terms of overall defense, allowing 342 total yards per game. They have generated a strong pass rush this year with 39 total sacks between 16 different players. The Rams will thrive more in their pass attack.
The Rams success will hinder on their ability to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford clean in the pocket. The last time these two teams met, the Cardinals garnered five sacks in a 41-10 win.
Rams veteran offensive tackle Rob Havenstein is questionable for Saturday after hurting his shoulder in practice earlier this week. Havenstein's availability could impact the Cardinals pressure rate and determine how successful Stafford will be in the pocket and the Rams running the football.
The Rams are currently in a heated playoff race with the Seattle Seahawks (9-7) who kept their postseason hopes alive with a disgusting 6-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Depending on Saturday's result, the Rams will have an easier or tougher time to win the division.
If the Rams win, they will improve to 10-6 and have a one game lead over the Seahawks once again, with one week left to play. Due to the strength of schedule tiebreaker, the Rams will clinch the division with a win if they receive over 3.5 wins from a few select teams around the league.
If the Rams lose, it will be a winner-take-all Week 18 matchup with the Seahawks. Both teams would be 9-7 with a 3-2 record in the division. The winner at SoFi Stadium in that final game of the regular season will be for a playoff spot and NFC West title.
