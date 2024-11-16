Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Game Predictions, 3 Keys to Victory
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) are in a must-win situation this week as they travel to Foxborough, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots (3-7) at Gillette Stadium. After a poor performace offensively last week, the Rams must respond with a fast start and a few touchdown scores.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his final predictions on how the game will finish as well as three keys that lead the Rams to their fifth win of the season and return to a .500 record.
Prediction: Rams, 21, Patriots, 13
The Rams will come out firing offensively with a touchdown drive on their first possession to put their scoring woes in the rearview mirror after failing to get in the end zone in a loss last week. The Rams have scored 20 or more points in each of their last three wins and that will happen once again.
Second-year running back Kyren Williams will find the end zone once again after a three-game drought of not scoring. He will have upwards of 80 yards rushing and at least one score to help establish a strong ground game to open up the pass.
Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will be much better this week as well, specifically in third down situations. Going 3-12 on third down last week, the Rams will manufacture ways to have better down and distance when it gets to third down. There were too many third and long plays last week.
The three keys that will help the Rams to their fifth win of the seasons started with the offensive line and their ability to protect the quarterback. Stafford was sacked four times last week and that number must go down one or zero this week. Patriots had nine sacks in a win last week.
Defensive pressure will be paramount for this team as the Patriots have allowed 32 sack this season, an average of 3.2 per game. If rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske can cause issues alongside the team's two sack leaders, Byron Young and Kobie Turner, the Rams will be just fine.
Offensive production from not only Williams but veteran receiver Cooper Kupp and Stafford will be the biggest difference. The Patriots are the second-lowest scoring offense in the league (16 ppg) and if the Rams can score 20 or more, they should win the ballgame.
