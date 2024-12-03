Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Individual Milestones Post Saints Win
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) earned a key win on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New Orleans Saints (4-8) on the road. There were some major achievements that were reached in the win and the Ram' playoff hopes are still in view as they return to a .500 record.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh mentions a few key milestones that were reached by a pair of Rams, one player and one coach. :
Rams head coach Sean McVay earned his 76th regular season win on Sunday, making him the winningest regular season coach in franchise history, passing the late great John Robinson. McVay has some some extremely special to help pull this organization from the gutter in the early 2000's.
Since McVay took the reigns in 2017 as the youngest head coach in the NFL history (30 years old). He has taken a franchise that had 10-straight losing seasons without a winning record since 2003, and turned it into a annually competitive team that always has a shot at the division and the Super Bowl.
Rams young star wide receiver Puka Nacua put together 56 receiving yards on five catches with a touchdown against the Saints. Those 56 yards would put him at 2,032 receiving yards in just his second season of professional football.
Nacua tied top young receivers, Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals Jamar Chase at 24 games played to achieve that 2,000 yard milestone. The quickest player to achieve that number was former Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (21 games played).
