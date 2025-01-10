Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Move Playoff Game to Arizona
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the NFL's decision to move Rams-Vikings game, what it means for fans and other contingency plans moving forward.
UPDATE: Rams President Kevin Demoff announced late Thursday evening the team will be hosting a watch party for fans at Cosm Los Angeles and are exploring bussing options to get fans from Los Angeles to Phoenix.
Sean McVay spoke to the media on Thursday about the wildfire situation as well as the Rams' preparation for Monday night. This was before the NFL announced the change in venue and McVay is expected to address the issue on Friday.
Q: Have you been in contact with Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell or any of their staff members who previously worked for the Rams about the circumstances surrounding the game?
McVay: "I think they were more just checking to see... I talked to both him and [Vikings Offensive Coordinator] Wes [Phillips]. They were just checking in to make sure that we’re okay. I think when you see it, you realize the severity and the seriousness of it and you're not necessarily aware of... alright, where are you in proximity to some of these different locations? It was more just friends checking up, not necessarily worried about how that affects our game."
Q: Have any players or staff members have been affected by the evacuation mandates?
McVay: "There have been a few. It was recommended evacuation and then a couple of our staff members, their places were affected."
Q: Would air quality issues would lead to the team eventually practicing at a different location?
McVay: "Yeah, that's something that we've explored. I don't expect it to get to that just based on our projections, but player’s health and safety are at the forefront of our concerns. If it got to that, we would alter our practice plans and be able to utilize SoFi [Stadium]."
Q: Do you believe the team feels a responsibility to "carry the flag" for the city?
McVay: "Well, you realize the perspective and you hate for situations like this to arise. There was something similar that we've been a part of in 2018 with 'LA Together.' You talk about really what sports represents is an opportunity for people to come together and provide a temporary sense of relief from some of the things that they're going through. I am excited about the opportunity for our team to go compete where people can be proud and have a team that represents a lot of the things that are right about sports. I know we're going to prepare to the best of our ability to do that."
The Rams are set to practice at their Woodland Hills facility on Friday.
