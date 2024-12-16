Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Path To Another NFC West Title
The chips fell towards the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) in Week 15 as they earned a much-needed win on Thursday night while their top competition in the NFC West, Seattle Seahawks (8-6), lost on Sunday Night Football at home. The Rams are now first place in their division for the first time this year.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the NFC West over the past week and how the results have led the Rams into first place in their division. If all goes to plan, the Rams can win yet another division title:
With the Rams earning a massive divisional win last Thursday night over the San Francisco 49ers (6-8), they were just a half-game out of first place in the NFC West. Then came Sunday Night Football featuring another division rival in the Seahawks, who would lose at home to the Green Bay Packers.
With a Seahawks loss and a Rams win, both teams are now 8-6 in the division, but the Rams have the upper hand and the first place seed. The Rams' Week 9 overtime thrilling win on the road against the Seahawks was a tiebreaker game that puts the Rams ahead, even with the same record.
Both teams will meet in Week 18 and if records are identical as they are now, the respresentative of the division in the playoffs will be decided by overall divisional record. The Rams are currently 3-1 within the NFC West while the Seahawks are 3-2.
If the Rams are able to pick up wins in the final two weeks of the regular season the Arizona Cardinals (7-7) and Seahawks, they will clinch the playoff spot with a 5-1 divisional record. They will host both games at SoFi Stadium for a chance at their fourth division title since 2017.
