Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Trade Deadline, Stock Report and More
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) were able to make a trade involving one their Pro Bowl defenders and won the hearts of several NFL writers to enter the conversation as a playoff team. They are rolling on a three-game win streak in hopes of keeping it going this week against the Miami Dolphins (2-6).
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh talks the recent trade update, NFL power rankings for the Rams, and a prediction of how each NFC West team will fair in their respective Week 10 matchups:
The Rams were involved in a big trade, sending cornerback Tre'Davious White and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2026 seventh-rounder. White only played in four games in his lone season with the Rams and he will now join one of the best teams in the AFC.
White will help out a Ravens pass defense that ranks dead last in the NFL. The Ravens originally were shopping for New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore who was traded to Washington hours before they finalize a deal for White.
An NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for handed out to rookie safety Kamren Kinchens this week. In Week 9 against Seattle, Kinchens has two interceptions, one being a 103-yard pick-six return, the longest in franchise history. He also had a fumble recovery and three tackles in the win.
When looking around the NFC west, three teams will play this week and predictions were made for how each team will fair in Week 10.
The Arizona Cardinals (5-4) are the leaders in the clubhouse and will play a New York Jets team that is coming off one of their few wins this year. Arizona should handle business and stay atop the divisional standings with a 6-4 record.
As for the two teams tied for second at 4-4, the San Francisco 49ers will travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) who are on a short week after losing in overtime to Kansas City. This game will be a coin flip but the 49ers should find a win as the Buccaneers have several key injuries.
For the Rams, they will handle business this week on Monday Night Football as they play the struggling Miami Dolphins (2-6). A win for the Rams would put them above .500 for the first time this season and would keep them tied for second in the division with the 49ers.
The Seahawks have a bye this week so they will stay at the bottom of the standings at 4-5.
