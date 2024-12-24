Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Victory Monday Cleanup
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) are in a prime spot to make a postseason push in the final weeks of the season after a massive road victory over the New York Jets (4-11) by a score of 19-9 on Sunday afternoon. The Rams need one more win to clinch the NFC West and take home another title.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his final thoughts on the Rams win and what it has meant to this point of the season after a 1-4 start as well as what the future holds for this team as one of the more dangerous NFC teams.
You can watch the full episode posted below:
The Rams trailed for a majority of the first half as they did not score until the final several minutes of the second quarter. Despite a missed extra point for rookie Joshua Karty, he was stellar in the second half, hitting two clutch kicks, including a 45-yard field goal.
With the temperature sitting in the high-teen's, mid-20's, the passing game was fairly silent with just 110 passing yards coming from quarterback Matthew Stafford. The offense was dominated by third-year running back Kyren Williams who had a rushing score and 122 yards on the ground.
Stafford would unfortunately see his streak for games without an interception come to an end, as he threw his first pick since Week 10, over a month ago. His touchdown pass was find the hands of star tight end Tyler Higbee who made his season debut this past Sunday.
Higbee finished with one catch as he was targeted just twice, but was able to make the most of the solo grab. After missing the entire season to this point with a knee injury, Higbee is back to full strength and ready to make a run in the playoffs.
The weekend could not have worked any better for the Rams as their division rival and the team competing at the top of the standings, Seattle Seahawks (8-7), lost just hours after the Rams got their ninth win of the year. They now have a one-game lead over Seattle with two games left to play.
