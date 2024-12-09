Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Victory Monday Cleanup and More
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) just made the NFC West much more interesting as they defeated the Buffalo Bills (10-3) at home with their greatest offensive performance of the season, winning 44-42. The Rams won their first game at home since Week 8 and are on a roll in search of a playoff spot.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh wraps up talking about the Rams' upset win at SoFi Stadium over the Bills and how their path to win their division is set up well and one offensive player continues to reach more milestones.
In the upset win over the Bills, Rams second-year receiver Puka Nacua was lights out, going for 162 receiving yards on 12 catches with one receiving touchdown and his first ever rushing touchdown. He has enterered the conversation of top five receivers in the NFL with his career-best game.
Nacua is now the second player in NFL history to record 150+ catches, 2000+ receiving yards, and seven or more receiving touchdowns in the first 25 games of their career. The former fifth-round pick could not be succeeding more in his first year and a half in the NFL.
The Rams have a prime opportunity on a short week as they face their bitter division rival San Francisco 49ers (6-7) on Thursday Night Football on the road. Currently in the second place of the NFC West, the Rams are hot on the feet of the Seattle Seahakws (8-5) who have a really tough game.
The Seahawks will also play in primetime on Sunday Night Football, hosting the dangerous Green Bay Packers (9-4) at Lumen Field. The Packers are coming off a tough loss on the road to the Detroit Lions and will be looking to bounce back with a dominant performance against the Seahawks.
If the Seahawks fall at home to the Packers and the Rams handle business against a struggling 49ers teams, they will both have an 8-6 record and will be tied at the top of the division. It will be either teams race down the stretch, but the Seahawks may have a tougher schedule.
