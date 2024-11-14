Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Week 11 Storylines, Injury Update
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) are in extreme need of a win this Sunday on the road against a below average New England Patriots (3-7) team. It will mark the first time the Rams will travel to Foxborough, Mass. for a game since 2016.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh introduces a few key storylines for this week and updates the latest injury report regarding a few of the Rams' offensive players.
This matchup will be the first time head coach Sean McVay will coach against the Patriots in Gillette Stadium as a head coach. He had previously faced the Patriots in 2020 in Inglewood and then earlier in 2019 in Super Bowl LV. McVay is 1-1 all-time against the Patriots organization.
With the second-half of the NFL season underway, the Rams are in a similar position to last season when they were 3-6 after nine games. To reach a playoff spot for second-straight season, the Rams will need to go on another improbable run down the stretch. Their next three-games are crucial.
After their battle with the Patriots, the Rams will face the extremely talented Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) at home and then will face another struggling team on the road in the New Orleans Saints (3-7). At least two wins in that stretch are absolutely necessary to have a fighting chance at the postseason.
The Rams announced on Wednesday that there are major question marks looming around starting offensive tackle Rob Havenstein and his ability to suit up this week. He is currently listed as questionable and McVay said it is less than likely that he will play this week.
Havenstein has been dealing with an ankle injury that originally occured in Week 2 and then flared up once again in Week 9. He would not play last week against the Dolphins and continues to be a limited participant in practice. The veteran lineman is a captain and an integral piece of this offensive front.
